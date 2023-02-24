Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Alien Metals Exploration and Corporate Update

Alien Metals presentation

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO), a minerals exploration and development company, has announced that it has today published an updated presentation which is available on the Company’s website. https://www.alienmetals.uk

Included in the presentation is a timeline for the development of the Hancock Project in 2023 which includes the objective of concluding a deal with Anglo America (as announced on 31 August 2022) in Q3, along with a Native Title Agreement also targeted to conclude in Q3 with operations commencing thereafter. Furthermore an updated MRE on the Sirius Extension is expected in Q2 2023.

Alien Metals Ltd is a mining exploration and development Company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: UFO). The Company’s focus is on delivering a profitable, long life direct shipping iron ore operation based out of the Pilbara in Western Australia. In 2019, the Company acquired 51% of the Brockman and Hancock Ranges high-grade (Direct Shipping Ore) iron ore projects and in December 2022 moved to 90% legal and beneficial ownership. The Company also acquired 100% the Vivash Gorge Iron Ore project in the west Pilbara in July 2022.

The Company acquired 100% of the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project, which consists of the Elizabeth Hill Historic Mining Lease and the 115km2 exploration tenement around the mine.

In March 2022 the Company acquired 100% of the former joint venture interest in the Munni Munni Platinum Group Metals and Gold Project in the West Pilbara, Western Australia, one of Australia’s major underexplored PGE and base metals projects. Munni Munni holds a historic deposit containing 2.2Moz 4E PGM: Palladium, Platinum, Gold, Rhodium.

The Company also holds silver, copper and base metal projects in various locations around the world however is currently looking at the best way to divest these for the benefit of shareholders.

