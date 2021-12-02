AJ Bell appoint Peter Birch as Chief Financial Officer

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB), one of the UK’s largest investment platforms, has announced the appointment of Peter Birch, who, subject to FCA approval, will join the AJ Bell Board and Executive Management Board as Chief Financial Officer on 1st July 2022.

Peter has extensive knowledge of the UK financial services sector, including the investment platform market, and joins AJ Bell from Deloitte LLP where he is currently a financial services audit and assurance partner. Peter joined Deloitte in 1999 and qualified as a chartered accountant in 2002. He became a partner in 2011 and was the lead partner for Deloitte’s financial services audit and assurance practice in the regions from 2017 to 2021. He has significant experience of leading the audits of large listed financial services organisations and has been the partner on Deloitte’s assurance engagements with AJ Bell since 2015.

Peter will replace Michael Summersgill, who, as announced on 18 August 2021, was appointed to the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 October 2021. Michael will continue to undertake the duties of CFO until Peter joins the company on 1 July 2022.

Les Platts, Chair at AJ Bell, commented: “Following a thorough recruitment process, we are delighted to welcome Peter to AJ Bell. His significant financial services experience, built up over many years, will make a valuable contribution to the Board.”

Andy Bell, Chief Executive Officer at AJ Bell, commented: “I look forward to working with Peter, who brings considerable industry experience from his long career in financial services audit and assurance at Deloitte. He is a strong addition to our team as we focus on achieving our long-term growth ambitions.”