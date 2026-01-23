Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

AI power demand puts uranium in investor spotlight

Geiger Counter Ltd

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and data infrastructure is shifting uranium into sharper investor focus. As power demand from AI-driven systems increases, nuclear energy is being reconsidered as a key source of stable, low-emission electricity.

A recent survey of institutional investors shows strong conviction that AI-related power needs will materially influence global energy planning over the next decade. Nuclear power, long valued for its consistency and low carbon output, is gaining renewed relevance as electricity grids come under strain. For uranium, this means growing interest from utilities and investors alike, particularly as demand becomes less cyclical and more closely tied to digital infrastructure growth.

At the same time, the uranium supply outlook remains tight. Years of underinvestment in new mining projects and delays in permitting have kept global output below expected demand. Current production is forecast to meet just over 70% of reactor requirements by 2026.

As AI reshapes power needs globally, uranium is emerging as a key beneficiary.

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL) is a Jersey closed-end investment company, which invests in uranium exploration and production stocks.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Geiger Counter Ltd

AI power demand puts uranium in investor spotlight

AI’s energy demands are pushing uranium into a new phase of strategic investor interest.
Geiger Counter Limited

Geiger Counter Strengthened as US Grants Uranium Critical-Mineral Status (LON:GCL)

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL) released its November 2025 factsheet highlighting continued strategic progress despite a weaker uranium price environment.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple