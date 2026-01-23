AI power demand puts uranium in investor spotlight

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and data infrastructure is shifting uranium into sharper investor focus. As power demand from AI-driven systems increases, nuclear energy is being reconsidered as a key source of stable, low-emission electricity.

A recent survey of institutional investors shows strong conviction that AI-related power needs will materially influence global energy planning over the next decade. Nuclear power, long valued for its consistency and low carbon output, is gaining renewed relevance as electricity grids come under strain. For uranium, this means growing interest from utilities and investors alike, particularly as demand becomes less cyclical and more closely tied to digital infrastructure growth.

At the same time, the uranium supply outlook remains tight. Years of underinvestment in new mining projects and delays in permitting have kept global output below expected demand. Current production is forecast to meet just over 70% of reactor requirements by 2026.

As AI reshapes power needs globally, uranium is emerging as a key beneficiary.

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL) is a Jersey closed-end investment company, which invests in uranium exploration and production stocks.