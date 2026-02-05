Follow us on:

Ur-Energy targets low-risk growth near Lost Creek

Geiger Counter Ltd

Ur-Energy has reported progress across two of its growth-stage uranium projects in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin, aiming to enhance future production optionality while leveraging operational synergies with its existing Lost Creek facility. The company’s recent drilling activity at North Hadsell and hydrogeological work at Lost Soldier reflect a broader strategy to expand its resource base through technically grounded, proximity-based development.

At Lost Soldier, located approximately six miles from Lost Creek, Ur-Energy is conducting hydrogeological tests to inform a revised resource estimate. Eighteen aquifer wells have been installed, with testing scheduled to begin early in 2026. These efforts are designed to characterise the in-situ recovery potential of the site and will support a forthcoming technical report expected before year-end. Roll-front mapping across the area has already confirmed trends typical of recoverable uranium mineralisation.

Meanwhile, North Hadsell, roughly four miles from Lost Soldier, has seen encouraging early-stage drilling outcomes. Ur-Energy completed 16 wide-spaced rotary drill holes as part of a planned 50-hole programme. Five of these holes intercepted uranium mineralisation above reportable thresholds, revealing stacked roll-front zones similar to those seen at Lost Creek.

