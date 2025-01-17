Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 13.3% Upside Potential

Agree Realty Corporation with ticker code (ADC) have now 20 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $89.00 and $74.00 with the average target price sitting at $80.10. Given that the stocks previous close was at $70.71 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $73.44 while the 200 day moving average is $68.31. The market cap for the company is 7.86B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $72.15 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,902,982,848 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 39.86, revenue per share of $5.99 and a 2.32% return on assets.

Agree Realty Corporation is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net-leased to tenants. The Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through, directly or indirectly, the operating partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. Its portfolio consists of over 1,839 properties located in 48 states and totaling approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its portfolio of properties is located in Texas, Ohio, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, New York, Georgia, Virginia, Connecticut, Wisconsin and others. Its tenants include Walmart, Dollar General, Tractor Supply, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, TJX Companies, O’Reilly Auto Parts, CVS, Kroger, Lowe’s, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Sherwin-Williams, Sunbelt Rentals, Wawa, Home Depot, TBC Corporation, Gerber Collision and others.