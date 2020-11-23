Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

AFC Energy Analyst Q&A “exciting times ahead for the business” (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) is the topic of conversation when Zeus Capital’s Head of Research Mike Allen caught up with DirectorsTalk for an exclusive interview.

Q1: AFC Energy, provider of hydrogen power generation technologies, have announced that it’s signed a binding agreement with BK Gulf. Mike, can you just talk us through the nature of that agreement?

A1: The company has today announced a manufacturing contract with a BK Gulf, who are based in Dubai, and that’s for the function of containerised and fitted out systems that will be ready to accept the AFC fuel cell stacks.

So, these containers will be fabricated utilising the company’s design but BK Gulf will provide for the engineered solution, looking at ways to design and configure, that will ultimately reduce costs to the company and its customers.

Just a little bit of background on BK Gulf so they are wholly owned by Dubai- based Dutco Group so that’s a family owned conglomerate with interests in construction, property development, energy, and hospitality. Until recently they were the JV partner of Balfour Beatty in the Middle East, it’s large business, been well-established and they’ve got access to approximately 6,000 engineers working across the business and operating on one of the biggest ports in the world as well.

So, it kind of gives us confidence that the company can deliver a cost effective solution but also working with partners that can give them scalability.

Q2: Has this news meant that you’ve made changes to your forecast in any way?

A2: We’ve not reviewed our forecast yet, clearly given the positive update we had a few weeks ago as well, the commercial pipeline already was very strong so we believe our forecasts are well pinned at this juncture but haven’t made any changes, as yet.

Q3: Now, in terms of an investment case, how do you view AFC Energy?

A3: I think as we said in our initiation note really, we think the business has got very exciting technology, they’ve got the ability to solve very large problems and actually, the environment, particularly around electric cars where government talking about banning the sale of diesel cars 10 years earlier in 2030, probably plays right into its strengths as well. Of course, it’s not just about EV charging, there’s a lot of applications around different power and other areas that we’ve really explored to be honest.

So, we think the business has never been in a stronger position financially, commercially, and ready to go so we think 2021 and beyond will be very exciting for the company.

When we initiated coverage, we were comfortable with a valuation based on the opportunities we could see and measure of 68p and that’s just based on UK EV charging and distributed power alone. Clearly there’s more to that story as development unfolds.

So, overall, we think it’s exciting times ahead for the business.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.