Ilika’s larger solid‑state cells signal a turning point in next‑gen battery tech

Ilika has begun shipping 10 amp-hour solid-state battery prototypes to automotive customers and partners in adjacent sectors, including defence and industrial systems. These new cells represent a fivefold increase in capacity from its earlier generation, pushing performance into a range that starts to matter in real-world applications.

What sets this milestone apart is that the larger cells have been produced using an automated pilot line, not hand-assembled in a lab. This facility, completed earlier in the year, has already achieved yields of over 90%,an unusually high figure for early-stage solid-state production. That manufacturing consistency gives Ilika a foundation from which to scale, and sends a strong signal that its technology is maturing beyond the research phase.

The decision to automate early anchors a roadmap toward industrialisation and creates optionality around licensing, joint ventures or in-house expansion. The production capability reinforces confidence in the quality of the output, as automation tightens control over variables like layer thickness, electrolyte distribution and interfacial stability, all critical in solid-state designs.

Crucially, the 10 amp-hour format opens the door to subsystem-level trials in electric vehicles, especially for modules intended for premium segments where safety, weight and energy density carry a premium.

