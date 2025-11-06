Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Streamlining compliance across frameworks with a unified assessment approach

Acuity RM Group Plc

For organisations operating across multiple regulatory standards, compliance often becomes a labyrinth of repeat assessments, duplicated controls and redundant workflows. Acuity’s flagship platform, STREAM, seeks to alter this dynamic by enabling a single assessment of controls to feed into multiple frameworks. The logic is straightforward: when a control is mapped once and its evidence captured, the output can be repurposed to satisfy reporting needs across ISO, NIST, SOC 2, or other regimes.

The value becomes most tangible when one considers the cost side: fewer manual assessments mean fewer hours consumed by compliance operations. That freed capacity can be redeployed toward proactive risk identification, strategic initiatives or competitive endeavours rather than repetitive duplication. On the board level, being able to show that your control environment is mapped across frameworks gives more confidence in the consistency and robustness of your governance model. The ability to generate reports across numerous standards from the same underlying dataset means less lag, better traceability and less risk of oversight.

The approach requires an underlying framework of mapping controls, establishing relationships between assets, threats, business impact and the relevant standards. STREAM enables firms to make that mapping once, to define an ‘assessment’ that then triggers multiple output paths. That means firms can scale their compliance frameworks without proportionally scaling headcount or effort.

Acuity RM Group Plc (LON:ACRM) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Acuity. Acuity is an established provider of risk management services.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Acuity Risk Management

Acuity RM secures defence and healthcare contracts worth £126,000

Acuity RM Group’s subsidiary, Acuity Risk Management, has won a £71,000 pilot contract with a global defence contractor and a £55,000 upsell with a healthcare instruments client.
Acuity RM Group

Acuity RM Group raises £0.35m via Placing and Subscription to support working capital

Acuity RM Group has announced a fundraising of approximately £0.35m through the placing and subscription of 35m new ordinary shares at 1p each, representing a 16.7% discount to the prior
Acuity RM Group Plc

Acuity RM delivers revenue growth and improved efficiency in H1 2025

Acuity RM Group plc (LON:ACRM), the provider of risk management products and services, has released the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. Highlights for the Group

Acuity RM Group

Acuity RM Group secures first customer for new Vendor Management Hub

Acuity RM Group has announced the first customer contract for its new Vendor Management Hub (VMH), a cybersecurity product designed to manage risks from suppliers’ systems. VMH can be used

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple