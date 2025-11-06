Streamlining compliance across frameworks with a unified assessment approach

For organisations operating across multiple regulatory standards, compliance often becomes a labyrinth of repeat assessments, duplicated controls and redundant workflows. Acuity’s flagship platform, STREAM, seeks to alter this dynamic by enabling a single assessment of controls to feed into multiple frameworks. The logic is straightforward: when a control is mapped once and its evidence captured, the output can be repurposed to satisfy reporting needs across ISO, NIST, SOC 2, or other regimes.

The value becomes most tangible when one considers the cost side: fewer manual assessments mean fewer hours consumed by compliance operations. That freed capacity can be redeployed toward proactive risk identification, strategic initiatives or competitive endeavours rather than repetitive duplication. On the board level, being able to show that your control environment is mapped across frameworks gives more confidence in the consistency and robustness of your governance model. The ability to generate reports across numerous standards from the same underlying dataset means less lag, better traceability and less risk of oversight.

The approach requires an underlying framework of mapping controls, establishing relationships between assets, threats, business impact and the relevant standards. STREAM enables firms to make that mapping once, to define an ‘assessment’ that then triggers multiple output paths. That means firms can scale their compliance frameworks without proportionally scaling headcount or effort.

Acuity RM Group Plc (LON:ACRM) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Acuity. Acuity is an established provider of risk management services.