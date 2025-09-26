The regulation shaping the future of risk and compliance in AI

The European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act is edging toward full implementation, a framework designed to regulate AI according to risk. For finance and healthcare, two industries where technology touches sensitive data and critical decision-making, this is not a theoretical exercise but a pressing structural change. The Act ranks AI applications into categories, with the highest level of oversight reserved for systems deemed high risk. Financial services that use AI for credit scoring, fraud detection, or algorithmic trading will fall into this bracket, as will healthcare providers deploying diagnostic tools or patient monitoring technologies.

After data protection rules reshaped digital practices under GDPR, firms that adapted early established reputational advantages and streamlined operational costs. A similar dynamic is poised to emerge with the AI Act. Implementation will require investment in compliance infrastructure, whether through in-house teams or specialist partners, but the cost of inaction is greater.

Finance and healthcare are sectors already under scrutiny for systemic risk and societal impact, so alignment with regulation offers more than avoidance of penalties. It offers a route to sustainable scale. Investors should not see these measures purely as defensive hurdles but as potential accelerants for companies that can turn governance into a strategic advantage. Firms with established frameworks for risk management are already positioned to absorb the new standards with less disruption.

By setting clear guardrails, the AI Act reduces uncertainty and establishes baseline expectations. That can unlock confidence for adoption, particularly in healthcare where patient safety is paramount and in finance where trust underpins every transaction.

Acuity RM Group Plc (LON:ACRM) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Acuity. Acuity is an established provider of risk management services.