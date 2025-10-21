Follow us on:

Acuity RM wins defence sector contract for cyber-security software

Acuity RM Group

Acuity RM Group plc (LON:ACRM), the software group, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Acuity Risk Management Limited which is focused on the cyber-security sector of the Governance, Risk and Compliance market has won a new contract.

The contract is with a new client, a leading European defence contractor, for Vendor Management Hub (“VMH”) software and services to be used in a new programme.  VMH is a product that will help provide protection against the type of cyber security breaches recently suffered by leading retailers and manufacturers.  The new customer is expected to generate further commercial opportunities for Acuity.

VMH is a product that can be deployed easily by the customer or an Acuity partner and is now available on AWS marketplace https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-at7yzdzkavsls 

David Rajakovich, Acuity RM Group Chief Executive, commented“With this win, we continue to demonstrate our strength in the defence sector.  Given our proven ability to upsell, small wins often become big wins as users experience VMH’s and STREAM’s value.

“Offering VMH on the AWS Marketplace marks a pivotal enhancement to our go-to-market strategy. By decoupling sales from deployment, we’re unlocking entirely new distribution channels that will accelerate our path to becoming a truly global business. This model doesn’t just expand our reach-it fundamentally transforms how quickly we can scale our customer base and drive revenue growth.”

