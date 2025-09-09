A new spark of community engagement in Yorkshire

In Yorkshire this summer, local children were not only outdoors exploring parks and woodland but were also guided into moments of discovery that felt a step removed from ordinary play.

At the centre of this was a collaboration between Drax and Groundwork Yorkshire, who together delivered a series of ‘Go Wild’ sessions in Selby and Goole.

More than a hundred children aged between seven and eleven took part, each involved in activities designed to blend outdoor adventure with subtle introductions to science, technology, engineering and maths. In five separate sessions, they accumulated over twenty-one hours of engagement that left families and community leaders alike pointing to its value.

The initiatives unfolded in familiar community locations, including parks and playing fields in Selby and Goole, and the Skylark Centre at Drax. Children built bridges, tested their teamwork, orienteered through woodland, created dens, and even launched bottle rockets as families gathered to count down to lift-off. These activities were carefully chosen to encourage problem solving, collaboration and curiosity, qualities that underpin the STEM learning that Drax employees helped to deliver.

Drax provided transport so that children from Goole could access the Skylark Centre, ensuring participation was inclusive. Groundwork Yorkshire noted how this backing made a tangible difference to the children’s summer, adding experiences many would not otherwise have had. For Drax, the connection was also personal, with colleagues from its operations team directly running STEM workshops, showing how engineering concepts can be woven into enjoyable and memorable moments.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.