Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

A new spark of community engagement in Yorkshire

Drax Group plc

In Yorkshire this summer, local children were not only outdoors exploring parks and woodland but were also guided into moments of discovery that felt a step removed from ordinary play.

At the centre of this was a collaboration between Drax and Groundwork Yorkshire, who together delivered a series of ‘Go Wild’ sessions in Selby and Goole.

More than a hundred children aged between seven and eleven took part, each involved in activities designed to blend outdoor adventure with subtle introductions to science, technology, engineering and maths. In five separate sessions, they accumulated over twenty-one hours of engagement that left families and community leaders alike pointing to its value.

The initiatives unfolded in familiar community locations, including parks and playing fields in Selby and Goole, and the Skylark Centre at Drax. Children built bridges, tested their teamwork, orienteered through woodland, created dens, and even launched bottle rockets as families gathered to count down to lift-off. These activities were carefully chosen to encourage problem solving, collaboration and curiosity, qualities that underpin the STEM learning that Drax employees helped to deliver.

Drax provided transport so that children from Goole could access the Skylark Centre, ensuring participation was inclusive. Groundwork Yorkshire noted how this backing made a tangible difference to the children’s summer, adding experiences many would not otherwise have had. For Drax, the connection was also personal, with colleagues from its operations team directly running STEM workshops, showing how engineering concepts can be woven into enjoyable and memorable moments.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Drax Group

Drax Group delivers stable H1 results and higher dividend

Drax Group plc reported half-year results for the six months to 30 June 2025, highlighting stable adjusted basic EPS of 65.6p and a 12% increase in the interim dividend to 11.6p.
Drax Group

Drax Group appoints former Shell Executive Frank Lemmink as CFO

Drax has named Frank Lemmink, a senior Shell finance leader, as its incoming CFO, bringing deep capital strategy and risk management expertise ahead of Andy Skelton’s retirement.
Drax Group plc

Drax confirms final HEIT offer and plans to let scheme lapse

Drax Group plc updates on its acquisition offer for HEIT, confirming a final bid of 88p per share while announcing potential changes to the acquisition timeline.
Drax Group plc

Drax Group reports strong Q1, raises FY EBITDA outlook

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has announced a robust trading update, highlighting strong performance in FlexGen, pellet production, and biomass generation for 2025.
Drax Group plc

Drax Pumped Storage Hydro: Powering a Resilient, Low-Carbon Grid

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) continues to move forward in the renewable energy sector, particularly through its advancements in pumped storage hydro technology.
Drax Group plc

Drax Group and Power Minerals launch 20-year JV for sustainable cement production

Drax Group and Power Minerals have launched a 20-year joint venture to transform pulverised fuel ash into sustainable cement, reducing carbon emissions in construction.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple