A fitness brand builds an edge in workplace culture

The finer details of a head office may not seem central to long-term brand strength. Yet for Gymshark, decisions made inside its headquarters reflect the same ethos that has carried the company from a start-up in Birmingham to a globally recognised fitness brand. Small choices, aligned with sustainability and culture, reveal a company that treats every element of its ecosystem as part of its identity.

When the business relocated to its contemporary headquarters, leadership wanted more than just a functional workplace. They sought design features that reinforced their values of innovation, efficiency, and well-being. Even in the matter of hydration, the team refused to default to standard solutions. Traditional glassware was ruled out in favour of reusable travel mugs, a signal that sustainable behaviour was to be embedded in daily routines rather than spoken about in abstract terms.

This led Gymshark to adopt an integrated boiling and chilled water system, designed not only to cut energy use but also to complement the company’s monochrome aesthetic. In opting for Billi’s Quadra Plus 15 units, Gymshark aligned technology with philosophy. The system’s heat exchange mechanism offered the efficiency they required, while the matt black finish blended seamlessly with their office environment.

