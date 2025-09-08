A coal landmark prepares for a new chapter in storage

The Uskmouth site is now at the centre of Ampeak Energy’s first large-scale project, a 120 MW, 240 MWh battery energy storage system known as AW1. The project has reached financial close, with supply and construction contracts secured, and EDF has been chosen as the long-term optimisation partner. The alignment of developer, operator, and optimiser is shaping a project that does more than add capacity to the grid, it embeds flexibility at a site that has long been linked to the UK’s power landscape.

EDF brings its Powershift platform and trading expertise to AW1, ensuring the battery can participate effectively in wholesale markets and ancillary services. This optimisation will be critical for capturing revenues at times when grid conditions are most volatile. The value lies not only in megawatt hours but in the ability to place stored energy into the system at moments of peak demand or imbalance. EDF’s track record in balancing assets gives the project a depth of commercial assurance that extends beyond the engineering.

Ampeak’s approach is equally deliberate. It is not developing AW1 as a one-off scheme, but as the opening stage of a series. The company plans to build, own, and operate AW1 as part of a broader Uskmouth battery cluster, with additional phases AW2 and AW3 already in development. This continuity ensures that the site evolves over time into a multi-asset hub rather than a single facility.

The scale of AW1 itself is significant in the context of the UK storage market. At 120 MW, with potential to double to 240 MW or 480 MWh of energy, it is positioned to be a cornerstone of flexible capacity in the region. The ability to expand further underscores the project’s adaptability in step with market demand. As the UK continues to integrate more renewable generation, the system requirement for large batteries will only grow, making projects like AW1 central to the grid’s reliability.

