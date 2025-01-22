Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

9.7% dividend yield! A top UK real estate investment fund (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2024 is now available

reci-fact-december-2024Download

As at 31 December 2024, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 221 investments with a valuation of £297.6m. The Company’s cash balance was £32.2m and net effective leverage was 15.3%.

RECI’s dividend yield is 9.68% based on a 12p total annual dividend and today’s share price of 124 GBp.

An interim dividend of 3p per share was declared on 28 November 2024, to be paid on 3 January 2025 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 6 December 2024.

During the month, Real Estate Credit Investments was fully repaid at par its position in a senior development loan secured against a logistics platform in France. RECI received c.£8.6m of gross proceeds and achieved an unlevered gross IRR of 9.5%.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:

November NAV147.1p
Interest income0.9p
Asset valuations0.3p
FX0.1p
Expenses-0.4p
Dividend-3.0p
December NAV145.0p

1 Note that two position where RECI had investment in both equity and debt have now been combined for reporting purposes. As a result, the number of positions reported in this period has reduced by 3, with only one position representing a repayment.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

RECI’s 9.4% dividend yield cheers private real estate credit investors

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) reveals its November 2024 Fact Sheet, showcasing a robust and diversified £309m investment portfolio.
Top UK Funds December

Top Investment Funds UK News, December Roundup

Explore cutting-edge portfolio insights from top funds highlighting growth opportunities in European, Asian, Emerging, and Japanese equity markets.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments dividend yield is 9.4% at 30 September 2024

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announces a 3.0 pence interim dividend for shareholders, paid electronically starting July 2025.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

RECI half year results full of confidence with buybacks and long-term dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) unveils its unaudited interim financial statements for the six months ending 30 September 2024.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments: Discount rate, Strategy and Market outlook

Explore insights on Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) as Hardman & Co's Mike Foster discusses the company's strategies and market trends.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Factsheet October – NAV rises to 146p per share

Discover Real Estate Credit Investments Limited's October 2024 Fact Sheet. Explore their robust £313.9m portfolio and commitment to stable returns.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.