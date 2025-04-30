Zambia’s quicklime catalyst ignites Firering’s strategic growth

Firering Strategic Minerals is accelerating its ascent in the industrial minerals sector, with its Limeco project in Zambia reaching pivotal production milestones. As the company ramps up quicklime output, it positions itself to meet the surging demand from the copper, construction, and agricultural industries.

Firering Strategic Minerals (LON:FRG) has achieved a significant breakthrough at its Limeco project, located 22 km west of Lusaka, Zambia. The company has commenced commercial-grade quicklime production, a critical component in copper smelting and various industrial processes. This development aligns with Firering’s strategic goal to become a leading supplier of high-quality quicklime in the Central African Copperbelt.

The initial phase of production has seen Kiln 1 operating at over 50 tonnes per day, with optimisation efforts underway to reach its full capacity of 80–100 tonnes daily. Firering plans to commission the remaining seven kilns in a phased approach, targeting a total daily output of 600–800 tonnes by the first quarter of 2026.

Quality control measures have yielded quicklime with calcium oxide (CaO) purity levels exceeding 90%, surpassing the industry standard of 80% required for metallurgical applications. This high-purity product has attracted interest from major copper producers and traders, with initial sales anticipated in the coming weeks.

Firering’s strategic positioning in Zambia offers a competitive advantage, reducing reliance on imported quicklime and supporting the country’s expanding copper production industry. The Limeco project is poised to become a cornerstone in the region’s industrial mineral supply chain, contributing to local economic growth and development.

In addition to quicklime production, Firering is exploring opportunities in critical minerals, including lithium and tantalum, through its Atex project in Côte d’Ivoire. This diversified portfolio underscores the company’s commitment to supporting the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an AIM-quoted mining company focused on becoming a near-term cash generating producer of Quicklime, through their Limeco Project in Zambia, whilst at the same time progressing with the exploration and development of their Atex Lithium Project, Côte d'Ivoire.