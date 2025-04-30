Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Zambia’s quicklime catalyst ignites Firering’s strategic growth

Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Firering Strategic Minerals is accelerating its ascent in the industrial minerals sector, with its Limeco project in Zambia reaching pivotal production milestones. As the company ramps up quicklime output, it positions itself to meet the surging demand from the copper, construction, and agricultural industries.

Firering Strategic Minerals (LON:FRG) has achieved a significant breakthrough at its Limeco project, located 22 km west of Lusaka, Zambia. The company has commenced commercial-grade quicklime production, a critical component in copper smelting and various industrial processes. This development aligns with Firering’s strategic goal to become a leading supplier of high-quality quicklime in the Central African Copperbelt.

The initial phase of production has seen Kiln 1 operating at over 50 tonnes per day, with optimisation efforts underway to reach its full capacity of 80–100 tonnes daily. Firering plans to commission the remaining seven kilns in a phased approach, targeting a total daily output of 600–800 tonnes by the first quarter of 2026.

Quality control measures have yielded quicklime with calcium oxide (CaO) purity levels exceeding 90%, surpassing the industry standard of 80% required for metallurgical applications. This high-purity product has attracted interest from major copper producers and traders, with initial sales anticipated in the coming weeks.

Firering’s strategic positioning in Zambia offers a competitive advantage, reducing reliance on imported quicklime and supporting the country’s expanding copper production industry. The Limeco project is poised to become a cornerstone in the region’s industrial mineral supply chain, contributing to local economic growth and development.

In addition to quicklime production, Firering is exploring opportunities in critical minerals, including lithium and tantalum, through its Atex project in Côte d’Ivoire. This diversified portfolio underscores the company’s commitment to supporting the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an AIM-quoted mining company focused on becoming a near-term cash generating producer of Quicklime, through their Limeco Project in Zambia, whilst at the same time progressing with the exploration and development of their Atex Lithium Project, Côte d’Ivoire. production right—without it, the shift away from fossil fuels will stall.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals on Fundraising and Limeco Outlook (LON:FRG)

Discover insights from Firering Strategic Minerals' Vassilios Carellas on their recent £2 million fundraise and the long-term potential of Limeco in Zambia.

Firering Strategic Minerals £2m Raised to Fast-Track Zambia Limeco Project

Firering Strategic Minerals secures £2 million to boost its Limeco project in Zambia. Discover insights from Non-Executive Director Vassilios Carellas on future plans.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals raises £2 million via Placing and Subscription

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc announces successful Placing and Subscription, raising £2.014 million to enhance its strategic minerals exploration efforts.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals expands Limeco’s operations with £1.5m fundraise

Firering Strategic Minerals plc is gearing up for a critical fundraise to boost quicklime production and mineral exploration, targeting over £1.5 million.
Research

UK Equity Research Reports Latest: ARCM, AVAP, DRX, FRG, HERC, RECI

These latest equity research reports provide valuable insights into the performance and prospects of key UK-listed companies.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals: Kiln commissioning & production update (LON:FRG)

Firering Strategic Minerals plc's Vassilios Carellas discusses key milestones in gasifier and Kiln 1 commissioning, upcoming production, and optimisation insights.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.