YouGov appoints Ian Griffiths as Chair following Deborah Davis’s departure

YouGov plc (LON:YOU), the international research and data analytics group, has announced that Deborah Davis has decided to step down as Chair and from the Board with effect from today.

Deborah joined the Board in June 2024 and was appointed Chair on an interim basis in February 2025. The Company expresses its sincere appreciation for her contribution during a period of leadership transition, during which she chaired the Board and supported the executive team as the business refocused on its strategic priorities.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Griffiths as permanent Chair of the Board with effect from today. Ian joined the Board in September 2025 and will take over as Chair of the Nomination Committee and will remain a member of the Audit & Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Ian is currently a Non-Executive Director for BBC Commercial Ltd and an Independent Non-Executive Director for Stanley Gibbons Baldwins Ltd. Ian was Deputy CEO and CFO of market intelligence agency Kantar from 2020 to 2022. Before that Ian was CFO and COO of ITV plc for more than 10 years and before that CFO of EMAP plc.

Belinda Richards, Senior Independent Director, commented: “On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to express our deep appreciation to Deborah for her exceptional leadership and commitment to the Company. Ian has already demonstrated the value he brings to the Board through his industry knowledge and wealth of experience and I am confident that he will continue to deliver this in his enhanced role as Chair.”

Deborah Davis, Chair of the Board, commented: “It has been a privilege to serve on the Board and as Chair on an interim basis. I have greatly valued working with Stephan and the wider Board and wish the Company every success for the future.”

Ian Griffiths, Non-Executive Director, commented: “Deborah has played an important role on the Board offering invaluable guidance during a period of significant change. We thank her for her unwavering dedication as she stepped in as interim Chair last year, helping to stabilise the business. It is clear that Stephan has created a unique business and I very much look forward to partnering with him and the team in helping return this business to growth and delivering value for our shareholders.”

