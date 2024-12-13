Woodward, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$196.11’, now 9.2% Upside Potential

Woodward, Inc. with ticker code (WWD) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $228.00 and $151.14 calculating the average target share price we see $196.11. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $179.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $170.88 and the 200 day MA is $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of 10.67B. The stock price is currently at: $176.23 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,649,658,545 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.32, revenue per share of $53.90 and a 6.91% return on assets.

Woodward, Inc. is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. Its Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, and combustion and motion control. These products include fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, as well as flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors and sensors. Its Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, motion, combustion and electricity. These products include actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. It has production facilities primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia.