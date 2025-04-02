Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Wizz Air Holdings Plc sees further improvements in passenger numbers during March

Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), one of the most sustainable European airlines, has announced passenger and CO2 emission statistics for March 2025. 

Wizz Air carried 5.1 million passengers during the month of March, a 6.4% increase year on year. Seat capacity was up 6.7% YoY, resulting in a load factor of 90.5%, down 0.3 ppts on last year’s load factor of 90.8%. 

During the month: 

·              March load factor remained steady YoY, despite both a return to capacity growth and Easter moving from March to April.

·              A strong start to Q1 F26, with April fares up in the mid-to-high teens YoY due to Easter falling entirely in April. 

·              Summer bookings look encouraging, with load factors currently 2-3 ppts higher than this time last year in the core summer months.

·              Wizz Air continues to be a leader in reducing emissions, reporting a further decrease in CO2 emissions per RPK in March, down 1.0% YoY, to 51.0 grams.

Month Rolling 12 months  
March 2025 March2024 Change YoY F25  F24 Change YoY    
Capacity (seats) 5,614,730 5,260,6596.7% 69,546,34068,813,2711.1%    
Passengers*  5,082,499 4,778,9806.4% 63,403,32062,015,7922.2%    
Load Factor** 90.5% 90.8% -0.3ppts 91.2% 90.1% 1.0ppts    

*Booked passengers 

**rounded to one decimal place   

Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics 

Month Rolling 12 months  
March 2025 March 2024 Change YoY February 2025 February 2024 Change YoY 
CO2 (MT) emissions 467,497   442,3685.7%  5,796,439 5,720,1391.3% 
CO2 g per pax/km* 51.051.5-1.0% 52.252.00.3% 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Wizz Air

    Wizz Air passenger numbers increase 4% YOY in October

    Wizz Air, Europe's sustainable airline, reported a 4.1% increase in October 2024 passengers, overcoming engine challenges with a 92.9% load factor.
    Wizz Air

    Wizz Air carried a record 6.2 million passengers in August

    Wizz Air

    Wizz Air reports July 2024 passenger and CO2 emission statistics amid GTF engine groundings

    Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) reports a slight decline in July 2024 passenger numbers and CO2 emissions per kilometer, amidst GTF engine-related disruptions.
    Wizz Air

    Wizz Air financial performance remains solid, with EBITDA rising by 16.0%

    Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), a leader in sustainable European aviation, reports Q1 2024 results with a 16% increase in EBITDA and robust passenger numbers.
    Wizz Air

    Wizz Air updates on May 2024 traffic and CO2 emissions

    Wizz Air Holdings Plc releases May 2024 passenger and CO2 emission stats. Discover load factor, capacity, and sustainability achievements.
    Wizz Air

    Wizz Air returns to profit in FY24

    Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) announces strong results for FY ending 31 March 2024, with significant growth in key metrics and operational improvements. CEO József Váradi comments on sustained demand and strategic positioning.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.