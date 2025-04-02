Wizz Air Holdings Plc sees further improvements in passenger numbers during March

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), one of the most sustainable European airlines, has announced passenger and CO2 emission statistics for March 2025.
Wizz Air carried 5.1 million passengers during the month of March, a 6.4% increase year on year. Seat capacity was up 6.7% YoY, resulting in a load factor of 90.5%, down 0.3 ppts on last year’s load factor of 90.8%.
During the month:
· March load factor remained steady YoY, despite both a return to capacity growth and Easter moving from March to April.
· A strong start to Q1 F26, with April fares up in the mid-to-high teens YoY due to Easter falling entirely in April.
· Summer bookings look encouraging, with load factors currently 2-3 ppts higher than this time last year in the core summer months.
· Wizz Air continues to be a leader in reducing emissions, reporting a further decrease in CO2 emissions per RPK in March, down 1.0% YoY, to 51.0 grams.
|Month
|Rolling 12 months
|March 2025
|March2024
|Change YoY
|F25
|F24
|Change YoY
|Capacity (seats)
|5,614,730
|5,260,659
|6.7%
|69,546,340
|68,813,271
|1.1%
|Passengers*
|5,082,499
|4,778,980
|6.4%
|63,403,320
|62,015,792
|2.2%
|Load Factor**
|90.5%
|90.8%
|-0.3ppts
|91.2%
|90.1%
|1.0ppts
*Booked passengers
**rounded to one decimal place
Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics
|Month
|Rolling 12 months
|March 2025
|March 2024
|Change YoY
|February 2025
|February 2024
|Change YoY
|CO2 (MT) emissions
|467,497
|442,368
|5.7%
|5,796,439
|5,720,139
|1.3%
|CO2 g per pax/km*
|51.0
|51.5
|-1.0%
|52.2
|52.0
|0.3%