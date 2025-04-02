Wizz Air Holdings Plc sees further improvements in passenger numbers during March

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), one of the most sustainable European airlines, has announced passenger and CO 2 emission statistics for March 2025.

Wizz Air carried 5.1 million passengers during the month of March, a 6.4% increase year on year. Seat capacity was up 6.7% YoY, resulting in a load factor of 90.5%, down 0.3 ppts on last year’s load factor of 90.8%.

During the month:

· March load factor remained steady YoY, despite both a return to capacity growth and Easter moving from March to April.

· A strong start to Q1 F26, with April fares up in the mid-to-high teens YoY due to Easter falling entirely in April.

· Summer bookings look encouraging, with load factors currently 2-3 ppts higher than this time last year in the core summer months.

· Wizz Air continues to be a leader in reducing emissions, reporting a further decrease in CO 2 emissions per RPK in March, down 1.0% YoY, to 51.0 grams.

Month Rolling 12 months March 2025 March2024 Change YoY F25 F24 Change YoY Capacity (seats) 5,614,730 5,260,659 6.7% 69,546,340 68,813,271 1.1% Passengers* 5,082,499 4,778,980 6.4% 63,403,320 62,015,792 2.2% Load Factor** 90.5% 90.8% -0.3ppts 91.2% 90.1% 1.0ppts

*Booked passengers

**rounded to one decimal place

Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics

Month Rolling 12 months March 2025 March 2024 Change YoY February 2025 February 2024 Change YoY CO 2 (MT) emissions 467,497 442,368 5.7% 5,796,439 5,720,139 1.3% CO 2 g per pax/km* 51.0 51.5 -1.0% 52.2 52.0 0.3%