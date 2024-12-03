Wingstop Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 10.1% Upside Potential

Wingstop Inc. with ticker code (WING) have now 23 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $468.00 and $180.00 with the average target price sitting at $362.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at $328.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $362.94 and the 200 day moving average is $374.09. The market capitalization for the company is 9.49B. The stock price is currently at: $324.84 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,451,104,009 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 95.26, revenue per share of $20.14 and a 23.06% return on assets.

Wingstop Inc. is a fast casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain, with over 1,950 locations worldwide. The Company is in the business of franchising and operating Wingstop restaurants. The Company is primarily a franchisor, with approximately 98% of its restaurants owned and operated by independent franchisees. It offers classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in about 11 distinctive flavors. The Company also complements its wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches with seasoned fries, ranch, bleu cheese dips, hand-cut carrots and celery. It offers various order options, including eat-in, to go, individual, combo meals and family packs. It also developed a custom Website and mobile ordering application. The Company operates approximately a total of 1,916 restaurants in 44 states and nine countries.