Wingstop Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.7% Upside Potential

Wingstop Inc. which can be found using ticker (WING) have now 23 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $465.00 and $180.00 calculating the mean target price we have $357.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at $303.70 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $304.62 while the 200 day moving average is $363.50. The company has a market capitalization of 8.93B. The current share price for the company is: $305.76 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,512,470,042 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 89.4, revenue per share of $20.14 and a 23.06% return on assets.

Wingstop Inc. is a fast casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain, with over 1,950 locations worldwide. The Company is in the business of franchising and operating Wingstop restaurants. The Company is primarily a franchisor, with approximately 98% of its restaurants owned and operated by independent franchisees. It offers classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in about 11 distinctive flavors. The Company also complements its wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches with seasoned fries, ranch, bleu cheese dips, hand-cut carrots and celery. It offers various order options, including eat-in, to go, individual, combo meals and family packs. It also developed a custom Website and mobile ordering application. The Company operates approximately a total of 1,916 restaurants in 44 states and nine countries.