Wingstop Inc. Share Price Target ‘$325.57’, now 37.7% Upside Potential

Wingstop Inc. which can be found using ticker (WING) now have 23 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $468.00 and $181.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $325.57. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $236.51 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 37.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $290.63 while the 200 day moving average is $356.70. The market cap for the company is 6.68B. The current share price for the company is: $233.04 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,194,782,951 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 63.15, revenue per share of $21.39 and a 19% return on assets.

Wingstop Inc. is a fast casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain, with over 1,950 locations worldwide. The Company is in the business of franchising and operating Wingstop restaurants. The Company is primarily a franchisor, with approximately 98% of its restaurants owned and operated by independent franchisees. It offers classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in about 11 distinctive flavors. The Company also complements its wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches with seasoned fries, ranch, bleu cheese dips, hand-cut carrots and celery. It offers various order options, including eat-in, to go, individual, combo meals and family packs. It also developed a custom Website and mobile ordering application. The Company operates approximately a total of 1,916 restaurants in 44 states and nine countries.