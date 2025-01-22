Wingstop Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 32.9% Upside Potential

Wingstop Inc. with ticker code (WING) have now 23 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $468.00 and $180.00 with the average target price sitting at $362.66. Now with the previous closing price of $272.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.9%. The day 50 moving average is $309.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to $365.51. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.19B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $280.48 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,887,516,657 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 82.01, revenue per share of $20.14 and a 23.06% return on assets.

Wingstop Inc. is a fast casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain, with over 1,950 locations worldwide. The Company is in the business of franchising and operating Wingstop restaurants. The Company is primarily a franchisor, with approximately 98% of its restaurants owned and operated by independent franchisees. It offers classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in about 11 distinctive flavors. The Company also complements its wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches with seasoned fries, ranch, bleu cheese dips, hand-cut carrots and celery. It offers various order options, including eat-in, to go, individual, combo meals and family packs. It also developed a custom Website and mobile ordering application. The Company operates approximately a total of 1,916 restaurants in 44 states and nine countries.