Wingstop Inc. Share Price Target ‘$324.48’, now 44.7% Upside Potential

Wingstop Inc. with ticker code (WING) now have 23 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $468.00 and $181.00 calculating the average target share price we see $324.48. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $224.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $282.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to $352.68. The company has a market cap of 6.58B. The stock price is currently at: $229.51 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,516,996,099 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 60.56, revenue per share of $21.39 and a 19% return on assets.

Wingstop Inc. is a fast casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain, with over 1,950 locations worldwide. The Company is in the business of franchising and operating Wingstop restaurants. The Company is primarily a franchisor, with approximately 98% of its restaurants owned and operated by independent franchisees. It offers classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in about 11 distinctive flavors. The Company also complements its wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches with seasoned fries, ranch, bleu cheese dips, hand-cut carrots and celery. It offers various order options, including eat-in, to go, individual, combo meals and family packs. It also developed a custom Website and mobile ordering application. The Company operates approximately a total of 1,916 restaurants in 44 states and nine countries.