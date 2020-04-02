William Hill appoints new CFO and COO

William Hill PLC (LON: WMH), today announced the appointment of Matt Ashley as William Hill’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) designate. He will join the Company and be appointed as an Executive Director to the William Hill Board on 6 April 2020.

As announced on 13 January 2020, the Company’s current CFO, Ruth Prior, will be leaving the Company to join Element Materials Technology. Ruth will leave William Hill at the conclusion of the Company’s AGM on 15 May 2020 and will remain as CFO until that date. Ruth and Matt will work together in the intervening period to ensure a smooth handover.

Matt joins William Hill from National Express (LON:NEX), an international transport provider, where he gained FTSE 250 CFO experience before leading their North America business as President and CEO. Most recently, Matt held the position of Group Business Development Director. He was a member of the National Express PLC Board for 5 years and has over 20 years of financial experience. He was previously a Director (transport, infrastructure and listed companies) at Deloitte LLP and began his career as an auditor. He is a graduate of Leeds University and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

William Hill also announces that Stephen Parry will join William Hill’s Executive Committee as Chief Operating Officer later this year. Stephen will join from Flutter where he was Integration Director, leading the integration arising from the Flutter/Stars transaction.

CEO Ulrik Bengtsson said: ‘These two key appointments reinforce our focus on building a high calibre team. Matt and Stephen bring significant strengths to the Company. Matt has a wealth of international financial and US experience as well as being an experienced CFO of a FTSE 250 Listed company. Stephen comes with a first-class track record of driving digital change, operational focus and customer experience in senior roles at Vodafone and Flutter. I look forward to welcoming them both to William Hill.’

