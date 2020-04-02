National Express Matt Ashley heads for William Hill PLC

National Express plc (LON:NEX) today announced that Matt Ashley has decided to step down as Group Business Development Director and from the National Express Board with effect from 3 April 2020 to take up the role of Chief Financial Officer designate at William Hill PLC (LON:WMH).

National Express Group Chairman Sir John Armitt said: “I want to thank Matt for his service to the Company over 10 years in a number of roles, including as Group Finance Director, President and CEO North America and most recently Group Business Development Director. Matt’s contribution to the Company over this time has been significant and, on behalf of the Board, I wish him well in his new role.”

Dean Finch, National Express Group Chief Executive, added: “I thank Matt for his long and distinguished service with the Company. I first hired Matt because I knew he would be a great addition to our team. Indeed, during his time at National Express Matt has been a much valued colleague and made a real difference to our business in his many senior roles. I wish him all the very best for the future.”

Matt Ashley commented: “I have very much enjoyed being part of National Express over the last 10 years. I would like to thank Dean and everyone I have worked with during my time at National Express. It was a very interetesting and rewarding part of my career and I will take many positive memories with me. I wish everyone at National Express well for the future.”

Matt Ashley will therefore no longer stand for re-election at the Company’s 2020 AGM and Resolution No.5 in the Notice of the Company’s 2020 AGM is withdrawn and will not be put to the vote at the AGM (and any proxy votes lodged in respect of it will be disregarded).

National Express also announces that, with effect from 3 April 2020, Elliott (Lee) Sander will stand down as Senior Independent Director (but will remain as a Non-Executive Director) of the Company and Matthew Crummack, an existing Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as the Senior Independent Director.

Sir John Armitt said: “On behalf of the Board, I thank Lee for his work and wise counsel as Senior Independent Director. I am pleased that he will remain on the Board. I would also like to thank Matthew for assuming the Senior Independent Director role and I look forward to continuing to work with him.”

