Why quicklime remains a steady force in European industry

Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Quicklime continues to play a core role in several major European industries, offering a steady and reliable foundation rather than dramatic shifts in demand. It is used to remove impurities in steelmaking, stabilise soil in construction, treat water and wastewater, and support chemical and paper production. These are not emerging sectors, but well-established parts of the industrial economy.

In recent years, quicklime consumption across Europe has held close to 25 million tonnes per year. Growth is modest but positive, with value increasing at a slightly faster pace than volume. This is due in part to rising input and energy costs, but also reflects a steady willingness among buyers to pay for reliability and product quality. The overall market is projected to increase gradually in both size and value over the next decade.

Europe both imports and exports quicklime, and pricing reflects the cost of transport, energy and the availability of local supply. While margins are not high, the product is essential. Producers that focus on consistent quality and timely delivery tend to maintain stable positions in their local markets.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an emerging quicklime producer and critical minerals explorer, with operations in Zambia and West Africa.

