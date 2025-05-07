Follow us on:

Why multi-asset investing is attracting smart money

Global Opportunities Trust

Multi-asset investing is no longer a niche approach, it is becoming central to modern portfolio strategy. The method involves allocating capital across a range of asset classes, including equities, bonds, property, infrastructure, commodities, and cash equivalents, creating a balance that adjusts to market conditions. What sets multi-asset investing apart is its adaptability. In a volatile economic landscape, the ability to pivot between growth-oriented and defensive positions provides a layer of resilience that single-asset strategies often lack.

One of the key advantages of this strategy is its ability to manage risk without compromising growth potential. In an environment where equity markets are increasingly influenced by macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical instability, a multi-asset portfolio can offset downturns in one sector by harnessing gains in another. Bonds, for instance, may stabilise returns during equity market corrections, while alternatives such as infrastructure and commodities offer potential inflation hedges and uncorrelated income streams.

For investors, the appeal also lies in the strategic rebalancing these funds employ. As markets evolve, professional managers adjust the weightings of the underlying assets, often based on tactical insights, valuation shifts, and macro trends. This proactive oversight reduces the reliance on any single asset class and adds a dynamic layer of risk management. Rather than passively riding out downturns, these portfolios respond in real time, preserving capital and seizing opportunity.

Technology is also playing a pivotal role in the evolution of multi-asset strategies. Sophisticated modelling tools and analytics help managers forecast potential outcomes and construct portfolios with an optimal blend of assets. These data-driven insights not only enhance the precision of asset allocation but also support a more forward-looking approach to investing. For long-term investors, this means improved consistency in performance across market cycles.

Furthermore, the inclusion of alternative assets in multi-asset portfolios reflects a broader shift in investor mindset. Alternatives are no longer just peripheral plays, they are becoming central to risk-adjusted return strategies. Infrastructure and private markets, in particular, offer attractive long-term cashflows and diversification benefits that traditional assets increasingly struggle to provide. This shift acknowledges that investment returns are now being driven by multiple levers beyond just public equities and government bonds.

Another compelling factor is accessibility. Multi-asset funds are designed to be efficient, cost-effective vehicles that eliminate the need for individual investors to build complex portfolios on their own. By pooling diverse assets under one strategy, they offer institutional-level diversification and professional oversight at an individual level. For wealth preservation and long-term capital growth, this makes multi-asset solutions especially appealing to investors seeking a balance of protection and performance.

As market dynamics continue to evolve, multi-asset investing is proving to be more than just a trend. It represents a strategic recalibration towards greater resilience and adaptability. The global financial landscape is increasingly unpredictable, and investors are recognising the value of flexibility, diversification, and informed management. In this new paradigm, multi-asset strategies offer a comprehensive solution to the demands of modern investing.

Multi-asset investing involves professionally managed portfolios that span a broad range of asset classes, offering flexibility, diversification, and resilience across market conditions. This approach helps investors navigate volatility while capturing growth opportunities, all within a single, dynamically adjusted framework.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

Global Opportunities Trust Annual Results Deliver 4.1% Total NAV Return

Global Opportunities Trust Plc (LON:GOT) has published annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

