Why industry cannot operate without Helium

Helium is not about balloons. It is about whether hospitals can run MRI machines, whether chip factories can meet yield targets, and whether high‑end research and aerospace systems work as intended. It is built into the infrastructure of sectors that cannot afford failure, and its supply is harder to replace than most realise.

The reason helium is essential comes down to physics. It is stable, non‑reactive, and stays gaseous at extremely low temperatures. That combination is rare and makes it useful in situations where other gases simply do not work. There is no close substitute. That is why hospitals rely on helium to cool the superconducting magnets in MRI scanners. The same applies in national laboratories and quantum computing hardware. These systems only operate when cooled with helium, and there is no plan B.

Semiconductor manufacturing uses helium differently, but just as heavily. It provides a controlled atmosphere that helps prevent oxidation and manage heat during production. This directly affects yield and defect rates. Helium is not optional in this process, and as nodes get smaller and specifications tighter, demand rises.

Leak detection is another high‑value use case. Because helium atoms are small and inert, they can find microscopic leaks in high‑pressure systems. Aerospace, automotive, and defence sectors use helium routinely in quality control to avoid dangerous or costly failures.

General Helium Inc is an emerging helium production company led by experienced oil and gas industry veterans. Focused on developing existing resources rather than exploration, GH prioritizes generating free cash flow.