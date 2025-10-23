Why helium is becoming a critical input in healthcare

Helium’s distinct physical properties have always set it apart from other elements, but the medical field is now putting those traits to use in increasingly specialised ways. In respiratory therapy, helium’s exceptionally low density allows it to ease airflow resistance for patients with compromised breathing. When blended with oxygen in specific ratios, helium helps reduce the work required to inhale, particularly in cases of airway obstruction or severe asthma. That same property makes it valuable in neonatal care, where fragile lungs are a concern and even minimal improvements in airflow can be lifesaving.

The substance also has a role in medical imaging that goes beyond enabling machinery. In MRI systems, helium is used not only to cool superconducting magnets but also to ensure the consistency and uptime of the technology. With MRI demand growing globally and systems becoming more sophisticated, the need for a reliable supply of liquid helium has become more pressing. The cooling requirements are so specific that no viable substitute currently matches helium’s thermal conductivity and boiling point. This positions suppliers of medical-grade helium as silent gatekeepers to essential diagnostics infrastructure.

Beyond machinery, helium is beginning to find relevance in interventional and surgical settings. Its non-reactive nature means it can be used to locate bleeding points during procedures without triggering unwanted chemical reactions. In some trials, helium has been observed helping identify bleeding sites through pressure-based mechanisms, offering a novel way to enhance visibility and accuracy in surgery.

