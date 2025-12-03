Behind the scenes of modern medicine and microchips

At a glance, helium might appear peripheral to the global economy. It does not combust, it does not react, and it does not threaten. Yet those very qualities have made it indispensable to some of the most technically demanding processes in use today. As industrial systems become more specialised and scientific equipment more advanced, helium’s unique profile, inert, ultracold, and ultralight, has made it a cornerstone of technologies where substitutions are often infeasible.

The most visible reliance sits in modern medical imaging. Helium is used to cool the powerful magnets inside MRI machines, where the superconducting coils must be kept near absolute zero. This is fundamental to how the machines operate. Without helium, not only would the magnets overheat, but the entire diagnostic platform would become unstable. Given the increasing use of MRI in global healthcare, this single use case locks in substantial long-term demand from the medical sector.

In semiconductor production, helium helps create the ultra-clean environments required for chip manufacturing, acting as both a shield and a temperature stabiliser. The inert atmosphere prevents contamination, while its thermal conductivity supports consistent cooling during delicate processes. This makes it highly valuable not only to chipmakers, but also to fibre optic producers and any manufacturer working at nanoscale tolerances.

In liquid form, it reaches temperatures colder than any other element on Earth, and this quality underpins much of its scientific appeal. Particle accelerators, quantum experiments and even space simulation chambers rely on liquid helium to test systems under extreme thermal stress.

