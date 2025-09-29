Helium and its pivotal role in critical industries

Helium is deceptively simple yet strategically complex. Despite being the second most abundant element in the universe, on Earth it is inherently scarce. Its terrestrial presence is a by-product of radioactive decay and accumulates in pockets with natural gas. Commercial extraction is feasible only where concentrations exceed a threshold and in favourable geological formations.

A few nations account for most of the recoverable helium reserves and supply.

Because helium is inert and extremely light, once released into the atmosphere it will eventually escape to space. In practice, this means any helium released is effectively lost forever, it cannot be economically recaptured at scale from ambient atmosphere. Because of this, the element is often described as “endangered.”

Critical Applications of Liquid Helium

Liquid helium, because it can reach temperatures near absolute zero, occupies a niche no other substance can fill. That cryogenic property underpins uses in:

Scientific instruments such as NMR spectrometers and particle accelerators

Medical diagnostics, notably MRI machines

Cryogenic cooling in quantum computing initiatives

Superconductivity research and applied systems (e.g. magnetic levitation)

Cooling fuel for rockets or in nuclear systems in certain contexts

These uses are highly sensitive to supply reliability and cost. For example, research institutions or hospitals cannot easily switch out helium, service interruption or cost spikes can degrade operations, damage equipment, or force deferral of critical work.

Because helium is irreplaceable in these roles, its supply chain becomes more than a commodity matter, it becomes a strategic infrastructure issue.

