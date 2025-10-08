A rare element gaining strategic importance

Helium has long been typecast as a niche commodity, essential but peripheral. Historically valued for its role in medical imaging and high-precision cooling, its industrial footprint was relatively contained. That perception is now shifting.

Its use in superconducting magnets has been essential to the function of MRI scanners for decades, but it is the resurgence of high-tech applications, particularly in quantum computing, fusion research, and advanced nuclear technologies, that is reshaping the helium narrative. These sectors, all of which rely on ultra-low temperature cooling, are no longer on the periphery. They are becoming increasingly investable, bringing helium demand into sharper focus.

As chipmakers push towards smaller geometries and higher yields, helium is finding use in critical fabrication processes where its inert nature and thermal conductivity offer advantages over alternatives. In a geopolitical environment where chip supply is a matter of national security, the materials that underpin production chains are drawing unprecedented attention. Helium, though often overlooked, is one of them.

