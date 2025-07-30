Why capital is returning to China despite the noise

Something has shifted beneath the surface of China’s equity landscape. A slow but deliberate reallocation of capital is underway, one that seems less concerned with the headlines and more attuned to what is actually changing inside the market. The recent strength in Chinese equities is not just a bounce off the bottom, but a signal that investors may be reassessing risk in light of evolving fundamentals and policy momentum.

It has not been an easy backdrop. Concerns around tariffs, property debt, and consumption softness have weighed heavily for years. Yet what’s unfolding now feels more deliberate than reactive. Equity flows are tracking toward tech, energy, and industrial names that appear aligned with state support and global repositioning. These are not the moves of short-term traders, but rather institutions rotating into names with long-term relevance in a multipolar world.

Mainland Chinese funds have been particularly active, using Stock Connect channels to deepen positions in Hong Kong listings. This flow has begun to narrow the long-standing valuation gap between A-shares and their offshore counterparts, creating a dynamic where foreign and domestic investors are converging around similar convictions. It is this consistency across buyer profiles that adds credibility to the move. The fact that Hong Kong has reclaimed leadership in global IPO volumes this year is no coincidence.

The inflection in solar equities offers another layer of clarity. Beijing’s intervention to manage oversupply and prevent price wars sent a clear message about its willingness to protect strategic sectors from self-inflicted volatility. This was followed by a rally that extended across energy and infrastructure, further amplified by a major hydroelectric announcement in Tibet. These are not cosmetic announcements, but capital-intensive decisions that anchor equity narratives to real assets and policy spending.

What is perhaps most striking is the pace at which foreign sentiment has improved. Major global houses have revised their views upward, not just on China, but on emerging markets more broadly, with China now seen as a lead beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout and capital reallocation away from over-owned US tech. This has been reinforced by second-quarter GDP surprises and liquidity support, both of which have provided a more stable macro backdrop for equity investors.

At the index level, key benchmarks are approaching highs not seen in nearly a year, even as geopolitical tensions continue to simmer. The market’s ability to climb in spite of lingering risk signals a reassessment of those very risks. If policy and earnings momentum continue into the second half, the current rally may become a broader repositioning rather than a fleeting reprieve.