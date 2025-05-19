Follow us on:

Why 3D thruster flow modelling outperforms 2D methods

Tekmar Group plc

Offshore operations demand precision, especially when it comes to understanding how thruster-induced flows interact with the seabed. RYDER’s latest study reveals that traditional 2D modelling may not suffice, highlighting the critical advantages of adopting 3D computational fluid dynamics (CFD) for accurate seabed impact assessments.

In the realm of offshore engineering, the accuracy of seabed interaction assessments is paramount. RYDER’s recent comparative study between two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) modelling of thruster-induced flows underscores the limitations of conventional methods and the necessity for more advanced approaches.

2D modelling, while computationally less intensive, simplifies the complex interactions between thruster flows and seabed topography by isolating the vertical plane and neglecting horizontal flow components. This oversimplification can lead to underestimations of scour potential and sediment displacement, posing risks to vessel positioning, berthing operations, and the integrity of subsea assets.

Conversely, 3D modelling captures the full spectrum of flow dynamics, providing a realistic representation of how thruster-induced currents interact with the seabed. RYDER’s analysis demonstrates that 3D simulations reveal asymmetric flow distributions and more accurately predict threshold of motion values, essential for assessing sediment stability and potential scour zones.

The implications of these findings are significant for offshore operations. Accurate modelling informs better decision-making in vessel manoeuvring and asset placement, reducing the risk of unexpected seabed erosion and ensuring the longevity of infrastructure. RYDER’s advanced 3D CFD capabilities offer clients enhanced confidence in their seabed impact assessments, promoting safer and more sustainable offshore activities.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

