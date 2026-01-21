Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Who owns healthcare Now?

Physicians Capital

Healthcare has changed in ways that continue to shape where value is created, and who captures it. Physicians no longer own the system they work in. Over time, their role has narrowed to billing for individual services, while ownership of infrastructure, platforms and profits moved elsewhere.

Hospitals, insurers and private equity firms didn’t chase billing codes. They acquired assets, built networks, and reinvested capital to expand influence. As a result, they now control the platforms that drive growth, and they capture most of the upside.
Physicians, by contrast, are stuck negotiating fees inside a system built around someone else’s rules.

The core issue is that physicians lost ownership, and with it, the ability to shape outcomes or benefit from scale. The real power lies with those who own the assets, not those who do the work. Until physicians start building and owning platforms, this imbalance won’t change.

Physicians Capital are the only physicians-owned private real estate investment firm that allows doctors to reclaim ownership, generate passive income and build long-term wealth.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Physicians Capital

Who owns healthcare Now?

Invest in the platforms, that’s where healthcare value lives now.
Physicians Capital

Medical office real estate holds firm amid broader market shifts

Medical office properties continue to attract investors as stable demand and long leases offer rare consistency in a shifting real estate market.
Physicians Capital

Commercial Asset Built on Clinical Routine

Medical office buildings offer long leases, sticky tenants and stable income, an overlooked corner of real estate with structural staying power.
Physicians Capital

Why medical space is holding firm

Medical real estate is gaining ground as traditional office space weakens, offering income durability and tenant stickiness.
Physicians Capital

Triple net is the standard for medical office leases

Medical tenants often choose NNN leases to gain control over their space and standards.
Physicians Capital

Medical tenants are taking over retail units for good reason

Healthcare operators are locking in long leases in retail units, offering investors stable, non-cyclical income.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple