Who owns healthcare Now?

Healthcare has changed in ways that continue to shape where value is created, and who captures it. Physicians no longer own the system they work in. Over time, their role has narrowed to billing for individual services, while ownership of infrastructure, platforms and profits moved elsewhere.

Hospitals, insurers and private equity firms didn’t chase billing codes. They acquired assets, built networks, and reinvested capital to expand influence. As a result, they now control the platforms that drive growth, and they capture most of the upside.

Physicians, by contrast, are stuck negotiating fees inside a system built around someone else’s rules.

The core issue is that physicians lost ownership, and with it, the ability to shape outcomes or benefit from scale. The real power lies with those who own the assets, not those who do the work. Until physicians start building and owning platforms, this imbalance won’t change.

Physicians Capital are the only physicians-owned private real estate investment firm that allows doctors to reclaim ownership, generate passive income and build long-term wealth.