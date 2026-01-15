Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Medical office real estate holds firm amid broader market shifts

Physicians Capital

Medical office real estate is proving to be one of the more resilient property types as wider commercial real estate markets face pressure. While deal activity has slowed across the board due to interest rate volatility and tighter capital availability, investor interest in medical office assets remains steady, driven by the sector’s strong fundamentals and consistent tenant demand.

Unlike traditional office properties, which continue to struggle with hybrid work and elevated vacancy, medical office buildings are closely tied to in-person healthcare delivery. Most medical services still require physical visits, keeping demand rooted in bricks-and-mortar facilities.

The leasing profile in this sector tends to be more predictable. Healthcare providers often invest heavily in their fit-outs and are reluctant to relocate, which supports long-term tenancy. This helps reduce turnover risk and provides investors with reliable income visibility. Rent collections have remained strong, even through periods of economic disruption, adding to the sector’s appeal as a defensive asset class.

Physicians Capital are the only physicians-owned private real estate investment firm that allows doctors to reclaim ownership, generate passive income and build long-term wealth.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Physicians Capital

Medical office real estate holds firm amid broader market shifts

Medical office properties continue to attract investors as stable demand and long leases offer rare consistency in a shifting real estate market.
Physicians Capital

Commercial Asset Built on Clinical Routine

Medical office buildings offer long leases, sticky tenants and stable income, an overlooked corner of real estate with structural staying power.
Physicians Capital

Why medical space is holding firm

Medical real estate is gaining ground as traditional office space weakens, offering income durability and tenant stickiness.
Physicians Capital

Triple net is the standard for medical office leases

Medical tenants often choose NNN leases to gain control over their space and standards.
Physicians Capital

Medical tenants are taking over retail units for good reason

Healthcare operators are locking in long leases in retail units, offering investors stable, non-cyclical income.
Physicians Capital

Why medical office buildings are now core real estate

Medical office buildings are no longer niche, they’re now a core strategy for investors seeking income and stability.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple