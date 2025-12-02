Why medical space is holding firm

Conventional office space is proving increasingly misaligned with what tenants want, and many buildings are struggling to stay relevant. Clinical tenants, by contrast, bring a different risk profile, one anchored in infrastructure, regulation, and long-term service demand that does not follow corporate cycles.

Repurposing office floors into basic clinic space can provide a short-term buffer. But these projects are often limited by structural and compliance hurdles. Building layouts, power capacity, floor loading, and mechanical systems frequently fall short. This leaves retrofitted space underused or unsuitable for higher-value clinical activity.

Purpose-built medical assets solve for these constraints. More importantly, they shift the leasing dynamic entirely. Clinical tenants invest heavily in equipment and buildout. They value consistency, redundancy, and speed to operation. The cost and complexity of moving mean they stay longer. In practice, this means better lease terms, lower vacancy risk, and stronger covenants. Once a building is clinically activated, it becomes more than just square footage, it becomes operational capability.

