When a lender makes its audits virtual

Time Finance has partnered with verifi to roll out a “self-certifi” inspection tool that lets SMEs, brokers or suppliers use their own devices to document the condition and existence of assets supporting finance or refinancing.

It addresses one of the less visible but crucial tensions in non-bank lending: how to scale underwriting without diluting control over asset integrity or increasing fraud risk. By acquiring asset health information digitally at scale, Time Finance can make more consistent, data-driven judgements.

As interest rates rise and margins compress across lending markets, operational efficiency becomes a competitive lever. Time Finance, deploying technology that reduces processing time, cuts travel and manpower costs, and drives consistency can preserve margin and enhance scalability.

Virtual inspection assumes the tools can reliably detect wear, damage or misrepresentation. The quality of imaging, calibration of algorithms, device-based standardisation and clear audit trails all matter. Time Finance must remain vigilant to ensure the digital inspection model doesn’t introduce hidden blind spots. Its ability to integrate verifi’s system seamlessly with existing credit, risk and monitoring systems will also test execution.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.