Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

What chlorine removal reveals about filter strategy

STRIX GROUP PLC

Chlorine has long served as the backbone of water disinfection, ensuring microbiological safety in municipal systems across the UK. But while it satisfies regulatory thresholds, its sensory impact has never quite sat comfortably with the end-user. The distinct smell and chemical aftertaste associated with chlorinated water are now prompting a growing number of consumers, both domestic and commercial, to seek alternative solutions for quality.

Activated carbon, a well-established technology, is becoming a focal point in product strategies due to its specific ability to adsorb chlorine and associated compounds. Unlike basic sediment filters, which trap only physical particles, carbon-based filters interact at a molecular level, neutralising chlorine while enhancing taste and odour.

Finer filtration, such as 0.2 micron specifications, offers not just chlorine removal, but also protection against lead, parasites and other trace contaminants. This tiered approach allows manufacturers to address distinct customer priorities across use cases, from residential kitchens to hospitality and office environments.

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) is a global leader in the innovation, design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls, heating and temperature controls, steam management and water filtration technologies. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Strix Group

Strix Group to host Interim Results investor presentation on 2 October 2025

Strix Group will hold a live investor presentation with Equity Development at 11:30am BST on Thursday 2 October 2025 to discuss its interim results for the six months to 30
Strix Group plc

Strix Group delivers strong H1 growth in Billi and Consumer Goods

Strix Group has delivered a robust trading update for the six months to 30 June 2025, with Billi and Consumer Goods divisions achieving solid growth in line with expectations.
Strix Group plc

Strix Group AGM highlights revenue rise and new CCO

At its AGM today Strix Group Plc will review its 2024 results, with adjusted revenues up to £145.7m at CER, adjusted profit before tax of £18.7m and net debt reduced
Strix Group

Strix Group to host Investor Reception at Billi showroom

Join Strix Group Plc at Clerkenwell Design Week for a special investor drinks reception on May 22, 2025. Discover innovative products and meet the management team.
Strix Group plc

Strix Group reports increased revenues, net debt reduced in FY24 results

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has released its final results, annual report, and AGM notice, highlighting financial performance and strategic growth initiatives for FY24.
Analyst Reports

Equity Research Reports Latest on UK Stocks

Stay informed on UK stock trends with insights from top analysts. Explore recent equity research reports highlighting key performance and growth prospects.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple