The workplace upgrade redefining office standards

STRIX GROUP PLC

Across modern offices, the installation of sparkling water taps has become a clear signal of changing priorities. The appeal lies in simplicity; instant sparkling water that encourages hydration, supports alertness, and adds a refined touch to client areas without disrupting workflow or design.

For more than thirty years, Billi has been central to this shift. As a pioneer in filtered water systems, the company has built a reputation around precision engineering and environmental responsibility. Its range of sparkling water systems is designed to meet the realities of contemporary workplaces — compact, efficient, and seamlessly integrated into existing office layouts. Each system reflects a balance between performance and sustainability, aligning workplace comfort with operational logic.

The process of choosing a sparkling water tap begins with practical considerations. The number of users, available space, and required water types all influence selection. Billi’s systems address these variables through flexible configurations, combining sparkling, boiling, chilled, and ambient water options within a single under-bench unit.

Each system hides its core components discreetly beneath the countertop, leaving only a sleek dispenser in view. Available in finishes such as chrome, matte black, rose gold, and gunmetal grey, the taps complement a range of interior styles. Billi’s systems require no cabinet modifications or ventilation, keeping costs low and setup straightforward. Through advanced heat exchange and energy reclaim systems, Billi minimises energy consumption while maintaining consistent water temperature and quality.

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) is a global leader in the innovation, design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls, heating and temperature controls, steam management and water filtration technologies. 

