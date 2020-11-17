Warpaint London trials in Tesco and Wilko stores a success

Warpaint London plc (LON:W7L), the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7 and Technic brands has announced an update on the sales of the Group’s products in Tesco and Wilko stores, together with details of a change of board role.

UK Retail Update

Tesco

The Company is pleased to announce that following a successful trial of an impulse range of products in 41 Tesco Express outlets, a range of 15 W7 cosmetics products will now be stocked in 209 Tesco Express stores from 18 November 2020.

Furthermore, in addition to the core range of 190 of the Group’s W7 products being sold in 56 Tesco Extra stores, four new lines will be introduced by Tesco in early 2021 into 605 Tesco Extra stores and Tesco supermarkets, while a further four new lines will be stocked in 96 of these stores.

Wilko

As previously announced, since the launch in September 2020, approximately 100 exclusive Body Collection branded products, designed in partnership with wilko, have been stocked in 355 wilko stores and over 115 different Technic branded products stocked in 189 wilko stores. These stores remain open during the current England-wide Covid-19 lockdown and the products are also sold by wilko.com. In addition, a range of Technic and Body Collection gift sets are now also being stocked by wilko.

Warpaint London is pleased to report that sales through wilko are currently running ahead of the Warpaint board’s expectations at the time of the launch.

This expanded distribution of Warpaint’s products underpins the board’s expectations for the full year.

Change of Board Role

As announced on 6 February 2020, the Company appointed Ward & Hagon Management Consulting LLP (“Ward & Hagon”) to assist the Company in implementing its strategic growth plan. Paul Hagon, a non-executive director of Warpaint, is a partner of Ward & Hagon. Following a successful initial period, the Company is pleased to announce that the contract with Ward & Hagon will be renewed for a further 12 months.

As a result of this Paul Hagon is no longer an independent non-executive director of the Company, but remains on the board as a part-time executive director. Consequently, the Company has commenced a search for an additional non-executive director and hopes to make this appointment during the first half of 2021. A further announcement will be made in due course when a new non-executive director is appointed.