Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Warpaint London anticipates record £102 million revenue for 2024

Warpaint London

Warpaint London plc (LON:W7L; OTCQX: WPNTF), the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7 and Technic brands, has provided a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2024 is expected to be approximately £102 million (2023: £89.6 million) and profit before tax to be approximately £24 million (2023: £18.1 million).

The strong trading performance has continued into January 2025, with revenue approximately 15% ahead of January 2024, at an improved margin.

The Company expects to release its results for the year ended 31 December 2024 in late April 2025.

Commenting, Sam Bazini, Chief Executive Officer of Warpaint London, said: “I am pleased with the Group’s performance in 2024 and the strong start to 2025, despite ongoing consumer spending headwinds. It was also pleasing that improved margins were maintained throughout the year.

“We expect to see continued growth across the Group in 2025 and we look forward to completing the acquisition of Brand Architekts later this month and integrating the business into the Group.”

Note: All figures used in this announcement, other than those in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023, remain subject to audit.

PDF

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Warpaint London

    Warpaint London Share placing and acquisition plans amid strong US growth

    Warpaint London plc plans to raise £15 million through a share placing and retail offer to fund acquisitions, amid strong trading momentum and expansion plans.
    Broker Ratings

    Warpaint London PLC 29.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Warpaint London PLC 23.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Warpaint London

    Warpaint London CEO Samuel Bazini on Record Growth, Expansion, and 2025 Outlook (LON:W7L)

    Warpaint London

    Warpaint London Continues to Shine with Impressive Growth in 2024 highlighted by Shore Capital

    Warpaint London Achieves 75% Profit Surge and Expands Market Reach (VIDEO)

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.