Warpaint London anticipates record £102 million revenue for 2024

Warpaint London plc (LON:W7L; OTCQX: WPNTF), the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7 and Technic brands, has provided a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2024 is expected to be approximately £102 million (2023: £89.6 million) and profit before tax to be approximately £24 million (2023: £18.1 million).

The strong trading performance has continued into January 2025, with revenue approximately 15% ahead of January 2024, at an improved margin.

The Company expects to release its results for the year ended 31 December 2024 in late April 2025.

Commenting, Sam Bazini, Chief Executive Officer of Warpaint London, said: “I am pleased with the Group’s performance in 2024 and the strong start to 2025, despite ongoing consumer spending headwinds. It was also pleasing that improved margins were maintained throughout the year. “We expect to see continued growth across the Group in 2025 and we look forward to completing the acquisition of Brand Architekts later this month and integrating the business into the Group.”

Note: All figures used in this announcement, other than those in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023, remain subject to audit.

