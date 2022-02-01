Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Warpaint London Strong 2021 and results expected to be ahead of expectations

Warpaint London

Warpaint London plc (LON:W7L), the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7 and Technic brands has provided an update on trading for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The Company announced in its trading update on 2 November 2021, sales for the year ending 31 December 2021 were expected to be similar to those achieved in 2019 (2020: £40.3 million, 2019: £49.3 million), the most recent financial year that experienced no impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.  Following completion of the year, the Company is now pleased to report that unaudited sales for the year ended 31 December 2021 have exceeded those achieved in 2019 at £50 million.

Gross margins for the year ended 31 December 2021 were maintained ahead of those achieved in 2020 and 2019 at approximately 33.8% (2020: 31.1%, 2019: 33.5%), despite increased costs in the supply chain, particularly in respect of freight.

For the year ended 31 December 2021, subject to audit, the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA*is expected to be approximately £7.7 million (2020: £4.2 million, 2019: £7.0 million) and Adjusted Profit Before Tax** (2020: £2.3 million, 2019: £5.2 million) is expected to be approximately £6.6 million, both of which are ahead of market expectations.

The Company’s cash balances as at 31 December 2021 totalled £4.1 million (31 December 2020: £4.9 million) and the Company had no debt, after significant stock purchases to satisfy anticipated Q1 2022 demand.

Warpaint expects to release its results for the year ended 31 December 2021 in April 2022.

* Adjusted for foreign exchange movements, share based payments and exceptional items.

** Adjusted for exceptional costs, amortisation of intangible assets, and share based payments. Adjusted numbers are close to the underlying cash flow performance of the business which is regularly monitored and measured by management.

Commenting, Sam Bazini Warpaint London Chief Executive, said: “I am pleased to report that we ended 2021 ahead of current market expectations.  In 2021 we enjoyed particularly strong sales growth in the UK, significant growth internationally and further increases in online sales.  It was pleasing that we were able to maintain our margins at pre-pandemic levels, despite some inflationary headwinds, particularly with freight costs.

“We expect to see a continuing improvement in performance in 2022 and have started the year strongly.  In line with our stated strategy we have significant opportunities for further growth, both with our existing retailers, and those such as Boots where we are expecting to launch very shortly, together with others that we are in discussions with.  I look forward to providing further updates at the time of the release of the Group’s results in April.”

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.