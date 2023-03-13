Vornado Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Vornado Realty Trust with ticker code (VNO) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 18 with a mean TP of 21.82. Now with the previous closing price of 17.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The 50 day MA is 21.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,527m. Visit the company website at: https://www.vno.com

The potential market cap would be $4,305m based on the market concensus.

Vornado’s portfolio is concentrated in the nation’s key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.