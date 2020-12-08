Volta Finance declares quarterly interim dividend of €0.12 per share

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) has announced a fourth interim dividend for the financial year commencing 1 August 2019.

The Company announces that it has declared a quarterly interim dividend of €0.12 per share payable on 22 January 2021 amounting to approximately €4.39 million, equating approximately to an annualised 8% of net asset value. The ex-dividend date is 17 December 2020 with a record date of 18 December 2020.