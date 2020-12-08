Twitter
Volta Finance declares quarterly interim dividend of €0.12 per share

Dividend

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) has announced a fourth interim dividend for the financial year commencing 1 August 2019. 

The Company announces that it has declared a quarterly interim dividend of €0.12 per share payable on 22 January 2021 amounting to approximately €4.39 million, equating approximately to an annualised 8% of net asset value. The ex-dividend date is 17 December 2020 with a record date of 18 December  2020.

The Company has arranged for its shareholders to be able to elect to receive their dividends in either Euros or Pounds Sterling.   Shareholders will, by default, receive their dividends in Euros, unless they have instructed the Company’s Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited, to pay dividends in Pounds Sterling.  Such instructions may be given to Computershare either electronically via CREST or by using the Currency Election Form which has been posted to shareholders and a copy of which is also available on the Volta Finance website www.voltafinance.com within the “Investors – Other Documents” section. The deadline for receipt of currency elections is 12:00 (midday) on 21 December 2020.

Volta Finance Ltd

