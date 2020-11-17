Vodafone Group’s Vantage Towers holding capital markets day

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Vantage Towers is holding a Capital Markets Day today, for investors and analysts. The event will be hosted by Vivek Badrinath (CEO), Thomas Reisten (CFO) and other members of the senior management team. The Company will, for the first time, present full operational and financial details as well as the significant growth potential for Vantage Towers and its sector as a whole.

· A leading tower infrastructure company in Europe with c. 68,000 macro sites across 9 countries1

· #1 or #2 tower market share by number of sites in 8 of our 9 markets

· €680 million2 aggregated pro forma FY20 adjusted EBITDAaL, comprised of pro forma Consolidated Vantage Towers adjusted EBITDAaL (€523 million) and proportionate share of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A (“INWIT”) CY19 adjusted EBITDAaL (€157 million)

· H1 FY21 consolidated pro forma adjusted EBITDAaL of €267 million, in line with management expectations

· Commitments for 7,100 new build macro sites with expected run-rate adjusted EBITDAaL contribution of €130 million by FY27

· Attractive medium term revenue, adjusted EBITDAaL and RFCF growth outlook supported by new build sites, committed new tenancies and rural white spot coverage obligations underpinning a tenancy ratio target of >1.5x

Vivek Badrinath, Vantage Towers Chief Executive, commented: “Vantage Towers is now fully operational, with activities in 9 countries, including INWIT, and I am pleased to report a good first set of results as a standalone company. People and businesses across Europe need more and better connectivity. Vantage Towers is ready to support its customers to satisfy this demand. The growth potential in the towers sector is fueled by the requirement for data as well as the roll out of 5G technology and new and wider network coverage obligations across Europe. These factors will increase the number of tenants renting space on our towers and we have also received firm commitments to build 7,100 new sites for our customers. With inflation-linked revenue – secured for the long term – from Europe’s leading mobile operator Vodafone and other high-quality investment-grade tenants, and a strong balance sheet, we have a powerful base from which to capture exciting organic and inorganic value accretive growth opportunities.”

A series of on-demand webcasts with supporting presentation materials in relation to the Capital Markets Day will be made available on Vantage Towers’ website (https://www.vantagetowers.com/cmd) and Vodafone Group Plc website (investors.vodafone.com). The on-demand webcasts will be available from 7.00am GMT and will provide further information on the company’s strategy and financial outlook. The event will be followed by a live Q&A session from 2.00pm GMT.

1 Including 100% of Greece; closing of merger with Wind Hellas tower assets in Greece pending completion

2 Aggregate of FY20 pro forma consolidated adj. EBITDAaL of €523m and 33.2% share of INWIT CY19 pro forma adj. EBITDA of €157m (including Vodafone estimates for INWIT lease adjustments); please refer to appendix for information on basis of preparation of pro forma financial information