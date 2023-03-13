Vodafone Group Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.1% Upside

Vodafone Group Plc with ticker code (VOD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15.65 and 14.23 and has a mean target at 14.94. Now with the previous closing price of 11.57 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.77. The company has a market cap of $31,826m. Find out more information at: https://www.vodafone.com

The potential market cap would be $41,096m based on the market concensus.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers. It also provides value added services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) comprising logistics and fleet management, smart metering, insurance, cloud, and security services; and automotive and health solutions. In addition, the company offers M-Pesa, an African payment platform, which provides money transfer, financial, and business and merchant payment services; and various services to operators through its partner market agreements. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has a strategic partnership with Open Fiber. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.