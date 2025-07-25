Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Vietnam Enterprise Investments (VEIL.L): A Robust Asset Manager Tapping Vietnam’s Growth Potential

Broker Ratings

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LSE: VEIL.L), a prominent closed-ended equity mutual fund, offers investors an intriguing opportunity to tap into Vietnam’s vibrant growth narrative. Launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited, VEIL primarily invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam, while also diversifying its portfolio with private company stakes and equity-linked instruments. With a market capitalisation of $1.18 billion, VEIL stands out in the asset management industry, particularly within the Financial Services sector.

The fund’s current stock price is 684 GBp, exhibiting no percentage change, yet marking a significant journey within its 52-week range of 460.00 to 685.00 GBp. Despite the absence of conventional valuation metrics like P/E and PEG ratios, investors should not overlook the fund’s impressive revenue growth rate of 531.80%. Such growth underscores VEIL’s strategic investments in sectors aligned with Vietnam’s economic expansion.

However, investors may note the absence of net income data and a dividend yield, which might traditionally attract income-focused investors. The fund’s payout ratio is also at 0.00%, reflecting its strategy of reinvesting earnings to fuel further growth rather than distributing dividends.

VEIL’s performance metrics reveal an encouraging Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.92%, and its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.67. The fund’s substantial free cash flow of $116.47 million provides a solid foundation for continued investment and development. These indicators suggest a robust operational performance, despite the lack of detailed valuation metrics.

Technical indicators provide additional insights into VEIL’s market performance. The 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at 598.50 and 580.62 respectively, suggest a positive momentum as the current price stays above both averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 50.00 indicates a balanced market sentiment, while the MACD of 25.83 and a signal line of 24.35 highlight a favourable trend for potential investors.

From an analyst perspective, the fund has received one buy rating, reinforcing its attractiveness among analysts. However, the absence of a defined target price range and average target suggests a level of uncertainty or variability in market expectations.

VEIL’s investment strategy is hinged on factors like corporate governance and alignment with Vietnam’s growth drivers. By benchmarking against the VN Index, MSCI EM Index, and VN30 Index, VEIL positions itself as a strategic player in capturing the economic dynamism of Vietnam. The fund’s domicile in the Cayman Islands allows for operational flexibility and potentially favourable tax considerations.

For investors seeking exposure to emerging markets, VEIL offers a unique proposition. Its focus on value and growth stocks in Vietnam, coupled with strategic diversification, positions the fund as a compelling choice for those looking to capitalise on the region’s economic trajectory. As Vietnam continues to evolve as a key player in the global market, VEIL presents a gateway to partake in that growth journey.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple