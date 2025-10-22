Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Vanadium moves into position

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium redox flow batteries are not new, but the case for them has never been clearer. As renewable energy floods power systems and grid operators demand longer-duration storage with lower lifetime costs, vanadium-based systems are stepping into a gap that lithium was never designed to fill.

The key structural difference is that vanadium redox flow batteries store energy in liquid form, held in external tanks. These tanks can be scaled independently of the battery’s power output, allowing for high-capacity energy storage without redesigning the entire system. That flexibility makes them well suited for grid-level deployments where long discharge durations matter more than compactness or fast charging.

Crucially, these systems do not degrade the way lithium-ion does. Vanadium flow batteries can cycle daily for over 20 years without significant performance loss. The vanadium electrolyte is non-flammable, even under stress. Unlike lithium systems, which carry fire risk and require expensive thermal control, vanadium’s inherent stability offers a simpler, more robust operating profile.

Operationally, they deliver four to eight hours of discharge, hitting a sweet spot between daily cycling and seasonal shifting. This duration fits well with solar and wind integration, enabling power to be captured when it is cheap and dispatched when it is needed most.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ferro-Alloy-Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources reports strong feasibility study for Balasausqandiq project

Ferro-Alloy Resources has reported positive results from its feasibility study on Phase 1 of the Balasausqandiq vanadium project in Southern Kazakhstan, showing a post-tax NPV of US$748 million and an IRR of 22%.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources announces 2025 AGM date

Ferro-Alloy Resources will hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting on 14 November 2025 at 2.00 pm local time at the Duke of Richmond Hotel, St Peter Port, Guernsey.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources delivers higher revenues and lower losses in H1 2025

Ferro-Alloy Resources reported revenues of US$2.5 million for the six months to 30 June 2025, up from US$2.1 million a year earlier, supported by stronger molybdenum production.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources raises £1 million through 16.7 million share issue

Ferro-Alloy has issued 16,666,667 new shares at 6 p each, raising gross proceeds of £1,000,000 with participation from directors and strategic shareholder VBR. Funds will optimise the carbon black substitute element of the Balasausqandiq Project.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources turns mine waste into early-stage advantage

Ferro-Alloy Resources is progressing a novel carbon black substitute that could generate cash flow well before its main Balasausqandiq processing plant is built.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy signs framework agreement with CC6 for Balasausqandiq project

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited has signed a non-binding agreement with China National Chemical Engineering Co. to advance the Balasausqandiq vanadium project in Kazakhstan.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple