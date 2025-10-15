Valeura’s offshore Thailand momentum points to deeper intent

Valeura Energy is moving decisively in the Gulf of Thailand, using a successful drilling campaign to turn incremental field work into a strategic foothold. The company’s operations at Nong Yao have transformed from routine development into a clear statement of intent, showing that Valeura aims to secure a long-term offshore position built on technical execution and capital discipline.

The recent drilling programme across the Nong Yao licences has changed the shape of Valeura’s production profile. Ten new wells, completed on time and on budget, have lifted output from under 8,000 barrels a day to over 11,000, with daily rates now approaching 25,000 across the portfolio.

In some cases, drilling unexpectedly revealed additional oil-bearing sands above the original targets, opening new appraisal opportunities within existing infrastructure. The implications are significant. By uncovering additional pay zones without major new capital commitments, Valeura is effectively stretching the value of its installed assets while expanding the field’s productive life.

The company has no debt and holds a strong cash position, underpinned by premium oil pricing relative to Brent. That combination provides the freedom to reinvest without dilution or leverage, a rare advantage among mid-cap producers. It also shields the business from short-term price volatility, allowing management to focus on field expansion rather than financial defence.

